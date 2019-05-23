English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gudur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gudur (గూడూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
120. Gudur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 2,36,496 voters of which 1,15,670 are male and 1,20,779 are female and 47 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gudur , recorded a voter turnout of 78.12%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.1% and in 2009, 72.55% of Gudur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pasim Sunil Kumar of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 9,048 votes which was 5.38% of the total votes polled. Pasim Sunil Kumar polled a total of 1,68,083 (42.09%) votes.
TDP's Durga Prasad Rao Balli won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11238 (7.35%) votes. Durga Prasad Rao Balli polled 1,52,836 which was 42.09% of the total votes polled.
Gudur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: गूडूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గూడూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Gudur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
DBP
--
--
Jugunta Krishnaveni
YSRCP
--
--
Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao
PPOI
--
--
Sadepalli Srinivasulu
IND
--
--
Arava Parvathaiah
IND
--
--
V.C. Naveen Gupta
BJP
--
--
Bhyrappa Paricherla
TDP
--
--
Pasim Sunil Kumar
IND
--
--
Boddu Venkata Krishnaiah
IND
--
--
Bandi Srinivasulu
IND
--
--
Vadanala Venkaiah
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Parimala Venkateswara Rao
BSP
--
--
Pattapu Ravi
