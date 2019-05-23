Gudur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Gudur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME DBP -- -- Jugunta Krishnaveni YSRCP -- -- Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao PPOI -- -- Sadepalli Srinivasulu IND -- -- Arava Parvathaiah IND -- -- V.C. Naveen Gupta BJP -- -- Bhyrappa Paricherla TDP -- -- Pasim Sunil Kumar IND -- -- Boddu Venkata Krishnaiah IND -- -- Bandi Srinivasulu IND -- -- Vadanala Venkaiah NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Parimala Venkateswara Rao BSP -- -- Pattapu Ravi

120. Gudur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,36,496 voters of which 1,15,670 are male and 1,20,779 are female and 47 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gudur , recorded a voter turnout of 78.12%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.1% and in 2009, 72.55% of Gudur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pasim Sunil Kumar of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 9,048 votes which was 5.38% of the total votes polled. Pasim Sunil Kumar polled a total of 1,68,083 (42.09%) votes.TDP's Durga Prasad Rao Balli won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11238 (7.35%) votes. Durga Prasad Rao Balli polled 1,52,836 which was 42.09% of the total votes polled.Gudur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: गूडूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గూడూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).