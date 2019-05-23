Take the pledge to vote

Jamshedpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jamshedpur (जमशेदपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Jamshedpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jamshedpur (जमशेदपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Jamshedpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 29%. The estimated literacy level of Jamshedpur is 75.41%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bidyut Baran Mahato of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMMP candidate by a margin of 99,876 votes which was 9.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.24% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Arjun Munda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 1,19,663 votes which was 16.96% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 45.30% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 26 contestants in 2009.

Jamshedpur Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
Nota
--
--
Nota
JMM
--
--
Champai Soren
IND
--
--
Sarita Anand
IND
--
--
Shailesh Kumar Singh
IND
--
--
Rakesh Kumar
BJP
--
--
Bidyut Baran Mahato
AMB
--
--
Angad Mahato
SUCI
--
--
Panmani Singh
PPI(D)
--
--
Chandra Shekhar Mahato
BPCP
--
--
Qamar Raza Khan
BPHP
--
--
Asjadullah Imran
IND
--
--
Mubion Khan
BSP
--
--
Ashraf Hussain
JP (N)
--
--
Shekh Akhir Uddin
JHKP
--
--
Ranjit Kumar Singh
RTRP
--
--
Mahesh Kumar
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Malay Kumar Mahato
ANP
--
--
Sabita Kaibarto
APOI
--
--
Subrat Kumar Pradhan
IND
--
--
Deepak Kumar Giri
IND
--
--
Dinesh Mahato
IND
--
--
Asit Kumar Singh
JPP
--
--
Surya Singh Besra
AITC
--
--
Anjana Mahata

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.33% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.12% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jamshedpur was: Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,11,632 men, 7,70,030 women and 3 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jamshedpur Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Jamshedpur is: 22.8015 86.203

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जमशेदपुर, झारखंड (Hindi); জামশেদপুর, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); जमशेदपूर, झारखंड (Marathi); જમશેરપુર, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ஜம்செட்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జంషేద్ పూర్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಜೇಮ್​ಶೇಡ್​ ಪುರ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
