Longding Pumao Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Longding Pumao (लोंगडिंग पुमाओ) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
59. Longding Pumao is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Longding district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This constituency has 11,381 voters of which 5,666 are male and 5,715 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Longding Pumao, recorded a voter turnout of 79.19%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 89.9% and in 2009, 91.66% of Longding Pumao's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Thangwang Wangham of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 375 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled. Thangwang Wangham polled a total of 9,028 (53.27%) votes.
INC's Thangwang Wangham won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the PPA candidate by a margin of 585 (6.54%) votes. Thangwang Wangham polled 8,941 which was 53.27% of the total votes polled.
Longding Pumao went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: लोंगडिंग पुमाओ (Hindi), লংডিং পুমাও (Bangla), லாங்டிங் புமாவோ (Tamil), and లాంగ్డింగ్ పుమావో (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Longding Pumao Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)
--
--
Wangshu Wangsu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
NPEP
--
--
Thangwang Wangham
BJP
--
--
Tanpho Wangnaw
INC
--
--
Noksa Saham
PPOA
--
--
Chiknga Wangpan
