Tanuku Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tanuku (తణుకు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
61. Tanuku is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,32,126 voters of which 1,13,370 are male and 1,18,749 are female and 7 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tanuku, recorded a voter turnout of 80.54%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.83% and in 2009, 82.55% of Tanuku's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Arimilli Radha Krishna of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 30,948 votes which was 17.25% of the total votes polled. Arimilli Radha Krishna polled a total of 1,79,400 (32.7%) votes.
INC's Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1451 (0.89%) votes. Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao polled 1,62,732 which was 32.7% of the total votes polled.
Tanuku went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: तणुकु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తణుకు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Tanuku Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Akkina Bapineedu
JSP
--
--
Pasupuleti Venkata Ramarao (Pvr)
IND
--
--
Gannamani Rama Krishna
IND
--
--
Gulipilli Srinivasa Rao
IND
--
--
Chegondi Haribabu
BJP
--
--
Mallina Venkata Radha Krishna Rao
INC
--
--
Bokka Bhaskara Rao
IND
--
--
Bezawada Rama Surya Rao
IND
--
--
Polisetty Srinivas Rao
IND
--
--
Mallina Janardhana Rao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Karumuri Venkata Nageswararao
TDP
--
--
Arimilli Radhakrishna
