Varanasi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Varanasi (वाराणसी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
77. Varanasi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.73%. The estimated literacy level of Varanasi is 77.01%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1796930 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 3,71,784 votes which was 36.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.37% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 42 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Murli Manohar Joshi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 17,211 votes which was 2.59% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 30.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.35% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.61% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Varanasi was: Narendra Modi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,85,395 men, 7,81,000 women and 92 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Varanasi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Varanasi is: 25.3356 83.0076
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वाराणसी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বারাণসী, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); वाराणसी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); વારાણસી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); வாரணாசி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); వారణాసి, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ವಾರಣಾಸಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); വരാണാസി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Varanasi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Sunnam Istari
SP
--
--
Shalini Yadav
IND
--
--
Manav
IND
--
--
Manohar Anandrao Patil
IND
--
--
Chandrika Prasad
IND
--
--
Manish Shrivastava
IND
--
--
Sunil Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
MARD
--
--
Ashutosh Kumar Pandey
ALHP
--
--
Umesh Chandra Katiyar
IGP
--
--
Aashin U.S.
BPHP
--
--
Amresh Mishra
JKP
--
--
Anil Kumar Chaurasiya
IND
--
--
Ishwar Dayal
IND
--
--
Ateek Ahmad
BJKD
--
--
Dr. Rakesh Pratap
RAD
--
--
Rajesh Bharati Surya
ASCP
--
--
Brijendra Dutt Tripathi
MAP
--
--
Premnath
BRS
--
--
Tribhuwan Sharma
VISP
--
--
Ramsharan
RMDP
--
--
Dr. Shekh Siraj Baba
AJP(I)
--
--
Hari Bhai Patel
JHBP
--
--
Heena Shahid
BJP
--
--
Narendra Modi
KSBD
--
--
Sanjay Vishwakarma
SBSP
--
--
Surendra
INC
--
--
Ajay
