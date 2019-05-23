Singhbhum Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Singhbhum Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME APOI -- -- Pratap Singh Banara KLS -- -- Hari Orawn IND -- -- Anil Soren IND -- -- Pushpa Sinku SUCI -- -- Chandra Mohan Hembrom JMM (U) -- -- Krishna Mardi Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Pardeshi Lal Munda BJP -- -- Laxman Giluwa INC -- -- Geeta Kora

10. Singhbhum is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 58.31%. The estimated literacy level of Singhbhum is 62.38%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Laxman Giluwa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JBSP candidate by a margin of 87,524 votes which was 11.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.12% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Madhu Kora of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 89,673 votes which was 15.41% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 44.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.00% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.77% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Singhbhum was: Laxman Giluwa (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,83,330 men, 5,69,300 women and 2 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Singhbhum is: 22.5 85.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिंहभूम, झारखंड (Hindi); সিংহভূম, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); सिंहभूम, झारखंड (Marathi); સિંઘભુમ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); சிங்பூம், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); సింగ్ భూం, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಸಿಂಗ್​ಭೂಂ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); സിംഹ്ഭൂം, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).