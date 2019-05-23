English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khunti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khunti (खूँटी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Khunti is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.37% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 65.25%. The estimated literacy level of Khunti is 64.76%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Karia Munda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JHKP candidate by a margin of 92,248 votes which was 12.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Karia Munda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 80,175 votes which was 15.71% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 41.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.34% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.03% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khunti was: Karia Munda (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,65,457 men, 5,46,398 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khunti Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Khunti is: 23.0771 85.28
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खूँटी, झारखंड (Hindi); খুন্তি, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); खूँटी, झारखंड (Marathi); ખુંટી, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); குந்த்தி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఖూంటీ, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಖೂಂಟಿ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഖുന്തി, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Khunti Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMSM
--
--
Neel Justine Beck
HBP
--
--
Abinashi Mundu
ANP
--
--
Munna Baraik
RSGP
--
--
Sibil Kandulna
IND
--
--
Niyaran Herenj
JHKP
--
--
Ajay Topno
INC
--
--
Kali Charan Munda
IND
--
--
Meenakshi Munda
IND
--
--
Sukhram Herenj
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Indumati Mundu
BJP
--
--
Arjun Munda
