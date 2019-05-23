Pongchau Wakka Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pongchau Wakka Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Thangkai Khusumchai PPOA -- -- Longwang Wangham BJP -- -- Honchun Ngandam

60. Pongchau Wakka is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Longding district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 13,375 voters of which 6,829 are male and 6,546 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Pongchau Wakka, recorded a voter turnout of 91.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 88.82% and in 2009, 86.88% of Pongchau Wakka's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Honchun Ngandam of INC won in this seat defeating PPA's candidate by a margin of 2,038 votes which was 16.41% of the total votes polled. Honchun Ngandam polled a total of 12,422 (61.63%) votes.INC's Honchun Ngandam won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the PPA candidate by a margin of 4555 (37.27%) votes. Honchun Ngandam polled 12,220 which was 61.63% of the total votes polled.Pongchau Wakka went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पोंग चाउ वाक्का (Hindi), পোংচাউ ওয়াক্কা (Bangla), பொங்சயு வக்கா (Tamil), and పాంగ్ చౌ వక్కా (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).