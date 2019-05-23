English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pongchau Wakka Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pongchau Wakka (पोंग चाउ वाक्का) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
60. Pongchau Wakka is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Longding district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This constituency has 13,375 voters of which 6,829 are male and 6,546 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Pongchau Wakka, recorded a voter turnout of 91.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 88.82% and in 2009, 86.88% of Pongchau Wakka's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Honchun Ngandam of INC won in this seat defeating PPA's candidate by a margin of 2,038 votes which was 16.41% of the total votes polled. Honchun Ngandam polled a total of 12,422 (61.63%) votes.
INC's Honchun Ngandam won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the PPA candidate by a margin of 4555 (37.27%) votes. Honchun Ngandam polled 12,220 which was 61.63% of the total votes polled.
Pongchau Wakka went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पोंग चाउ वाक्का (Hindi), পোংচাউ ওয়াক্কা (Bangla), பொங்சயு வக்கா (Tamil), and పాంగ్ చౌ వక్కా (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Pongchau Wakka Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Thangkai Khusumchai
PPOA
--
--
Longwang Wangham
BJP
--
--
Honchun Ngandam
