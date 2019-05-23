Lohardaga Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Lohardaga Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JHKP -- -- Deokumar Dhan BJP -- -- Sudarshan Bhagat IND -- -- Ajit Kumar Bhagat IND -- -- Amber Saurav Kunal IND -- -- Alon Baxla IND -- -- Anand Paul Tirkey INC -- -- Sukhdeo Bhagat BSP -- -- Sharvan Kumar Panna IND -- -- Kalindra Oraon IND -- -- Ekus Dhan IND -- -- Raghunath Mahli IND -- -- Sanjay Oraon NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Saniya Oraon AITC -- -- Dinesh Oraon

12. Lohardaga is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 64.04%. The estimated literacy level of Lohardaga is 66.71%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sudarshan Bhagat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,489 votes which was 1.00% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sudarshan Bhagat of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 8,283 votes which was 1.58% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 27.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.42% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lohardaga was: Sudarshan Bhagat (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,78,880 men, 5,40,264 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Lohardaga is: 23.4313 84.6784Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लोहरदगा, झारखंड (Hindi); লোহারডাগা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); लोहरदगा, झारखंड (Marathi); લોહરદાગા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); லோஹர் தாகா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); లోహర్ దగా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಲೊಹರ್​ದಗ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ലോഹർദാഗ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).