English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unguturu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Unguturu (ఉంగుటూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Unguturu (ఉంగుటూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
63. Unguturu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,00,033 voters of which 99,163 are male and 1,00,861 are female and 9 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Unguturu, recorded a voter turnout of 86.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.52% and in 2009, 87.48% of Unguturu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ganni Veeranjaneyulu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 8,930 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled. Ganni Veeranjaneyulu polled a total of 1,62,595 (35.13%) votes.
INC's Vatti Vasant Kumar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 6459 (4.28%) votes. Vatti Vasant Kumar polled 1,50,782 which was 35.13% of the total votes polled.
Unguturu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: उंगुटूरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఉంగుటూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Unguturu, recorded a voter turnout of 86.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.52% and in 2009, 87.48% of Unguturu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Unguturu Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Vuppala Srinivas
IND
--
--
Vudatala Srinivasarao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JSP
--
--
Nowdu Venkata Ramana (Ramana Babu)
NSP
--
--
Geddam Naga Vigneswararao
TDP
--
--
Ganni Veeranjaneyulu
YSRCP
--
--
Puppala Srinivasarao (Vasu Babu)
INC
--
--
Hari Kumara Raju Pathapati
BJP
--
--
Inti Udaya Bhaskararao
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ganni Veeranjaneyulu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 8,930 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled. Ganni Veeranjaneyulu polled a total of 1,62,595 (35.13%) votes.
INC's Vatti Vasant Kumar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 6459 (4.28%) votes. Vatti Vasant Kumar polled 1,50,782 which was 35.13% of the total votes polled.
Unguturu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: उंगुटूरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఉంగుటూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results