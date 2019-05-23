English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hazaribagh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hazaribagh (हजारीबाग) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Hazaribagh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.9%. The estimated literacy level of Hazaribagh is 71.33%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jayant Sinha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,59,128 votes which was 16.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.08% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 20 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Yashwant Sinha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 40,164 votes which was 5.81% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.08% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hazaribagh was: Jayant Sinha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,12,554 men, 7,06,367 women and 2 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hazaribagh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hazaribagh is: 23.8904 85.315
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हजारीबाग, झारखंड (Hindi); হাজারিবাগ, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); हजारीबाग, झारखंड (Marathi); હઝાહીબાગ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ஹசாரி பாக், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హజారీబాగ్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಹಜಾರಿಬಾಗ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഹസാരിബാഗ്, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Hazaribagh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BPHP
--
--
Krishna Kumar Singh
BSP
--
--
Vinod Kumar
CPI
--
--
Bhubaneshwar Prasad Mehta
BAZS
--
--
Jagat Kumar Soni
BJKD(D)
--
--
Bhawesh Kumar Mishra
JNC
--
--
Md Mubarak
PPI(D)
--
--
Misbahul Islam
BJP
--
--
Jayant Sinha
Nota
--
--
Nota
AIFB
--
--
Rameshwar Ram Kushwaha
SUCI
--
--
Rajesh Ranjan
JPJD
--
--
Rajni Devi
IND
--
--
Gautam Kumar
IND
--
--
Tekochand Mahto
IND
--
--
Ramavtar Mahto
IND
--
--
Md. Moin Uddin Ahmad
INC
--
--
Gopal Prasad Sahu
