Venkatagiri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Venkatagiri (వెంకటగిరి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
122. Venkatagiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,40,253 voters of which 1,18,468 are male and 1,21,753 are female and 32 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Venkatagiri, recorded a voter turnout of 78.56%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.66% and in 2009, 76.72% of Venkatagiri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kurugondla Ramakrishna of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 5,635 votes which was 3.19% of the total votes polled. Kurugondla Ramakrishna polled a total of 1,76,417 (43.62%) votes.
TDP's Kurugondla Rama Krishna won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 6766 (4.23%) votes. Kurugondla Rama Krishna polled 1,59,851 which was 43.62% of the total votes polled.
Venkatagiri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: वेंकटगिरी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and వెంకటగిరి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Venkatagiri Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Athirala Siva Kumar
BSP
--
--
Pallipati Raja
JP(D)
--
--
Guru Prasanna Kumar Challa
VJP
--
--
Chatla Muniraja
IND
--
--
Armugon Vayyuuru
INC
--
--
Panta Srinivasulu Reddy
BJP
--
--
S.S.R. Naidu
IND
--
--
Konga Ramakanth
IND
--
--
M. Masthanaiah
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Kurugondla Ramakrishna
YSRCP
--
--
Anam Ramanarayana Reddy
