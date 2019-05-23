English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bijepur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bijepur MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
2. Bijepur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Bargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,25,553 voters of which 1,17,305 are male and 1,08,248 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Bijepur, recorded a voter turnout of 78.92%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.05% and in 2009, 70.23% of Bijepur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Subal Sahu of INC won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 458 votes which was 0.28% of the total votes polled. Subal Sahu polled a total of 1,65,747 (40.91%) votes.
INC's Subal Sahu won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 8971 (6.45%) votes. Subal Sahu polled 1,39,013 which was 40.91% of the total votes polled.
Bijepur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: बीजेपुर (Hindi), বিজেপুর (Bangla), பிஜிபூர் (Tamil), and బీజాపూర్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
Bijepur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Birendra Kumar Bag
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Purna Chandra Panda
BJP
--
--
Sanat Kumar Gartia
BJD
--
--
Naveen Patnaik
INC
--
--
Ripunath Seth
BSP
--
--
Ashok Kalet
