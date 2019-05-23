Take the pledge to vote

Palamau Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Palamu): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Palamau (पलामू) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019
Palamau Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Palamu): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
13. Palamau is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.9%. The estimated literacy level of Palamau is 62.68%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vishnu Dayal Ram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 2,63,942 votes which was 27.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Kameshwar Baitha of JMM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 23,538 votes which was 3.61% of the total votes polled. JMM had a vote share of 25.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.

Palamau Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BLSD
--
--
Amindra Paswan
BJP
--
--
Vishnu Dayal Ram
IND
--
--
Vijay Kumar
RJD
--
--
Ghuran Ram
JSVP
--
--
Uday Kumar Paswan
VPI
--
--
Umesh Kumar Paswan
ANC
--
--
Balkesh Prasad Paswan
JPJD
--
--
Baban Bhuiya
PSS
--
--
Prayag Ram
IND
--
--
Satyendra Kumar Paswan
IND
--
--
Shrawan Kumar Ravi
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Sushma Mehta
BMP
--
--
Shayam Narayn Bhuian
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Madan Ram
IND
--
--
Jorawar Ram
IND
--
--
Dinesh Ram
IND
--
--
Vijay Ram
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Ram Ji Paswan
BSP
--
--
Anjana Bhuiyan

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.97% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Palamau was: Vishnu Dayal Ram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,89,932 men, 7,56,024 women and 1 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Palamau Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Palamau is: 23.6817 84.1392

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पलामू, झारखंड (Hindi); পালামৌ, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); पलामू, झारखंड (Marathi); પાલામાઉ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); பலமாவ், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); పలామూ, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಪಲಾಮೌ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); പലമൗ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
