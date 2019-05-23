English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Udayagiri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Udayagiri (ఉదయగిరి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
123. Udayagiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,31,037 voters of which 1,15,586 are male and 1,15,436 are female and 15 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Udayagiri, recorded a voter turnout of 79.48%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.57% and in 2009, 72.53% of Udayagiri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bollineni Venkata Ramarao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 3,622 votes which was 2.06% of the total votes polled. Bollineni Venkata Ramarao polled a total of 1,75,510 (46.92%) votes.
INC's Mekapati Chandra Sekhar Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13482 (9.12%) votes. Mekapati Chandra Sekhar Reddy polled 1,47,807 which was 46.92% of the total votes polled.
Udayagiri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: उदयगिरी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఉదయగిరి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Udayagiri Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Chagam Maheswara
INC
--
--
Ramesh Duddukuru
AIFB
--
--
Bapathi Madhu
PSHP
--
--
Maddineni Chandraiah
IND
--
--
Chaganti Jayarami Reddy
IND
--
--
Gollapalli Thirupathaiah
YSRCP
--
--
Mekapati Chandra Sekhar Reddy
TDP
--
--
Bollineni Venkata Ramarao
IND
--
--
Bollineni Venkata Satyanarayana
IND
--
--
Chejarla Subba Reddy
IND
--
--
Shaik. Jaleel Basha
IND
--
--
Swarna Kondaiah
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Gundlapalli Bharath Kumar
