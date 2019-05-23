English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tehri Garhwal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tehri Garhwal (टिहरी गढ़वाल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Tehri Garhwal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Uttarakhand region of Uttarakhand in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.74%. The estimated literacy level of Tehri Garhwal is 80.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,92,503 votes which was 24.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Vijay Bahuguna of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 52,939 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.44% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.44% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tehri Garhwal was: Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,11,671 men, 6,40,943 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Tehri Garhwal is: 30.5 78.6667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: टिहरी गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); তেহরি গড়ওয়াল, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); टिहरी गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); તેહરી ગરવાલ, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); தெஹ்ரி கார்வால், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); తెహరీ గఢ్ వాలా, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ತೆಹ್ರಿ ಘರ್ವಾಲ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); തെഹ്രിഗർഹ്വാൾ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Tehri Garhwal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
UKD(D)
--
--
Anu Pant
BSP
--
--
Satyapal
CPI(M)
--
--
Rajendra Purohit
SVP
--
--
Gautam Singh Bisht
UKD
--
--
Jay Prakash Upadhyay
IND
--
--
Gopal Mani
UPGP
--
--
(Ca) Sanjay Kundaliya
BJP
--
--
Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Brij Bhushan Karanwal
IND
--
--
Daulat Kunwar
IND
--
--
Barhm Dev Jha
IND
--
--
Madhu Shah
IND
--
--
Sardar Khan (Pappu)
IND
--
--
Sanjay Goyal
INC
--
--
Pritam Singh
