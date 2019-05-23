Tehri Garhwal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Tehri Garhwal Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME UKD(D) -- -- Anu Pant BSP -- -- Satyapal CPI(M) -- -- Rajendra Purohit SVP -- -- Gautam Singh Bisht UKD -- -- Jay Prakash Upadhyay IND -- -- Gopal Mani UPGP -- -- (Ca) Sanjay Kundaliya BJP -- -- Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Brij Bhushan Karanwal IND -- -- Daulat Kunwar IND -- -- Barhm Dev Jha IND -- -- Madhu Shah IND -- -- Sardar Khan (Pappu) IND -- -- Sanjay Goyal INC -- -- Pritam Singh

1. Tehri Garhwal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Uttarakhand region of Uttarakhand in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.74%. The estimated literacy level of Tehri Garhwal is 80.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,92,503 votes which was 24.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Vijay Bahuguna of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 52,939 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.44% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.44% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tehri Garhwal was: Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,11,671 men, 6,40,943 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Tehri Garhwal is: 30.5 78.6667Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: टिहरी गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); তেহরি গড়ওয়াল, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); टिहरी गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); તેહરી ગરવાલ, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); தெஹ்ரி கார்வால், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); తెహరీ గఢ్ వాలా, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ತೆಹ್ರಿ ಘರ್ವಾಲ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); തെഹ്രിഗർഹ്വാൾ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).