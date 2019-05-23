Polavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Polavaram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IPBP -- -- Kaka Jaya Praveen Kumar NSP -- -- Ananda Rao Gajjala JSP -- -- Chirri Bala Raju AIFB -- -- Madakam Venkateswarao IND -- -- Kaka Nagamani TDP -- -- Boragam Srinivasulu BJP -- -- Boragam Venkata Lakshmi IND -- -- Dharmula Suresh IND -- -- Sunnam Soma Raju NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Tellam Bala Raju INC -- -- Kanithi Rama Chandra Sekhar @Chandra Sekhar

67. Polavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This Rural constituency has 2,45,483 voters of which 1,19,719 are male and 1,25,749 are female and 15 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Polavaram , recorded a voter turnout of 86.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.99% and in 2009, 86.99% of Polavaram 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Modiyam Srinivasa Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 15,720 votes which was 9.58% of the total votes polled. Modiyam Srinivasa Rao polled a total of 1,64,079 (34.77%) votes.INC's Tellam Bala Raju won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 5664 (3.92%) votes. Tellam Bala Raju polled 1,44,662 which was 34.77% of the total votes polled.Polavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पोलवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పోలవరం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).