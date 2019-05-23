Attabira Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Attabira Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PVP -- -- Laxman Kumar Bhoi NOTA -- -- Nota BJD -- -- Snehangini Chhuria BSP -- -- Rabindra Megha BJP -- -- Milan Seth INC -- -- Nihar Ranjan Mahanand

4. Attabira is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Bargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,15,477 voters of which 1,11,855 are male and 1,03,622 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Attabira , recorded a voter turnout of 76.6%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.51% and in 2009, 65.87% of Attabira 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Snehangini Chhuria of BJD won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 25,474 votes which was 16.44% of the total votes polled. Snehangini Chhuria polled a total of 1,54,943 (39.65%) votes.INC's Nihar Ranjan Mahananda won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13329 (10.7%) votes. Nihar Ranjan Mahananda polled 1,24,590 which was 39.65% of the total votes polled.Attabira went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: अट्टाबीड़ा (Hindi), আট্টাবিরা (Bangla), அட்டபிரா (Tamil), and అత్తబిరా (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).