English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Garhwal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Garhwal (गढ़वाल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Garhwal (गढ़वाल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Garhwal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Uttarakhand region of Uttarakhand in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.13%. The estimated literacy level of Garhwal is 81.21%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,84,526 votes which was 27.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.48% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Satpal Maharaj of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17,397 votes which was 3.24% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.12% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.16% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Garhwal was: B C Khanduri (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,51,868 men, 6,15,350 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Garhwal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Garhwal is: 30.25 79.3333
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); গড়ওয়াল, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); ગરવાલ, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); கார்வால், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); గర్ వాల్, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ಘರ್ವಾಲ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഗർഹ്വാൾ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Satpal Maharaj of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17,397 votes which was 3.24% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.12% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
Garhwal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Anandmani Dutt Joshi
IND
--
--
Bhagwat Prasad
IND
--
--
Dr. Ramendra Singh Bhandari
IND
--
--
Vinod Prasad Notiyal
UKD
--
--
Shanti Prasad Bhatt
SUCI
--
--
Dr. Mukesh Semwal
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Manish Khanduri
UKD(D)
--
--
Dilendrr Pal Singh
BJP
--
--
Tirath Singh Rawat
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.16% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Garhwal was: B C Khanduri (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,51,868 men, 6,15,350 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Garhwal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Garhwal is: 30.25 79.3333
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); গড়ওয়াল, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); ગરવાલ, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); கார்வால், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); గర్ వాల్, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ಘರ್ವಾಲ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഗർഹ്വാൾ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results