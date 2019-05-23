Garhwal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Garhwal Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Anandmani Dutt Joshi IND -- -- Bhagwat Prasad IND -- -- Dr. Ramendra Singh Bhandari IND -- -- Vinod Prasad Notiyal UKD -- -- Shanti Prasad Bhatt SUCI -- -- Dr. Mukesh Semwal NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Manish Khanduri UKD(D) -- -- Dilendrr Pal Singh BJP -- -- Tirath Singh Rawat

2. Garhwal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Uttarakhand region of Uttarakhand in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.13%. The estimated literacy level of Garhwal is 81.21%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,84,526 votes which was 27.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.48% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Satpal Maharaj of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17,397 votes which was 3.24% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.12% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.16% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Garhwal was: B C Khanduri (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,51,868 men, 6,15,350 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Garhwal is: 30.25 79.3333Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); গড়ওয়াল, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); गढ़वाल, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); ગરવાલ, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); கார்வால், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); గర్ వాల్, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ಘರ್ವಾಲ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഗർഹ്വാൾ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).