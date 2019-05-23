Chintalapudi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Chintalapudi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Simhachalam Potluri IND -- -- Kalapala Prasad IND -- -- Kali Lakshmana Raju IND -- -- Nallamelli Sankara Rao JSP -- -- Meka Eswaraiah INC -- -- Marumudi Thomas IND -- -- Songa Kartheek NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Karra Raja Rao BJP -- -- Chowtapalli Vikram Kishore YSRCP -- -- Vunnamatla Eliza

68. Chintalapudi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,63,337 voters of which 1,30,783 are male and 1,32,510 are female and 44 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chintalapudi , recorded a voter turnout of 81.83%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.39% and in 2009, 83.73% of Chintalapudi 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Peethala Sujatha of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 15,164 votes which was 7.49% of the total votes polled. Peethala Sujatha polled a total of 2,02,553 (38.35%) votes.INC's Maddala Rajesh Kumar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the JD(U) candidate by a margin of 1417 (0.8%) votes. Maddala Rajesh Kumar polled 1,77,513 which was 38.35% of the total votes polled.Chintalapudi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: चिन्तलपूडी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చింతలపూడి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).