Bhatli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bhatli MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
5. Bhatli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Bargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,23,124 voters of which 1,16,131 are male and 1,06,993 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Bhatli, recorded a voter turnout of 80.97%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.44% and in 2009, 74.1% of Bhatli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Susanta Singh of BJD won in this seat defeating IND's candidate by a margin of 37,581 votes which was 22.34% of the total votes polled. Susanta Singh polled a total of 1,68,251 (42.58%) votes.
BJD's Susanta Singh won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 4771 (3.36%) votes. Susanta Singh polled 1,42,093 which was 42.58% of the total votes polled.
Bhatli went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: भाटली (Hindi), ভাতলি (Bangla), பட்லி (Tamil), and భాత్లీ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
Bhatli Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SKD
--
--
Dhana Pati Sahu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJD
--
--
Susanta Singh
INC
--
--
Saroj Kumar Mahapatra
BSP
--
--
Narayan Vesra
BJP
--
--
Irasis Acharya
