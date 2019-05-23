Tiruvuru Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Tiruvuru Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RPI -- -- Dubbaku Sudhakar BJP -- -- Pole Santhi PPOI -- -- Badugu Kranthi Kumar MDPP -- -- Makela Nagaraju IND -- -- K. Anantha Rani INC -- -- Parasa Rajiv Ratan BSP -- -- Namburi Srinivasa Rao IND -- -- Kokkeragadda Venkatswa Rao IND -- -- Kallepalli. Tulasamma IND -- -- Kolikapogu. Venkatarao NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Kothapalli Samuel Jawahar YSRCP -- -- Kokkiligadda Rakshana Nidhi

69. Tiruvuru is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,03,404 voters of which 1,01,565 are male and 1,01,831 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tiruvuru , recorded a voter turnout of 86.75%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 87.21% and in 2009, 81.85% of Tiruvuru 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kokkiligadda Rakshana Nidhi of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 1,676 votes which was 1.03% of the total votes polled. Kokkiligadda Rakshana Nidhi polled a total of 1,63,139 (43.19%) votes.INC's Dirisam Padma Jyothi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 265 (0.18%) votes. Dirisam Padma Jyothi polled 1,47,295 which was 43.19% of the total votes polled.Tiruvuru went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: तिरुवूरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తిరువూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).