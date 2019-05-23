English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brajarajnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Brajarajnagar MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
6. Brajarajnagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Jharsuguda district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,04,198 voters of which 1,06,055 are male and 98,143 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Brajarajnagar, recorded a voter turnout of 77.78%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.52% and in 2009, 63.61% of Brajarajnagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Radharani Panda of BJP won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 6,790 votes which was 4.66% of the total votes polled. Radharani Panda polled a total of 1,45,851 (43.46%) votes.
INC's Anup Kumar Sai won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1742 (1.5%) votes. Anup Kumar Sai polled 1,16,396 which was 43.46% of the total votes polled.
Brajarajnagar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: ब्रजराजनगर (Hindi), ব্রজরাজনগর (Bangla), பிரஜராஜ் நகர் (Tamil), and బ్రజరాజ్నగర్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Brajarajnagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSP(L)
--
--
Subas Behera
SKD
--
--
Haraprasad Meher
IND
--
--
Ajay Prasad Mandal
IND
--
--
Mithila Chhuria
OPD
--
--
Rajani Bhue
BSP
--
--
Sitaram Rohidas
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CPI
--
--
Ramesh Tripathi
BJP
--
--
Radharani Panda
BJD
--
--
Kishore Kumar Mohanty
