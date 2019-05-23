Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar (नैनीताल-ऊधमसिंह नगर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar (नैनीताल-ऊधमसिंह नगर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Uttarakhand region of Uttarakhand in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.17%. The estimated literacy level of Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar is 76.96%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhagat Singh Koshyari of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,84,717 votes which was 25.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, K C Singh Baba of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 88,412 votes which was 11.73% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PLM
--
--
Prem Prasad Arya
IND
--
--
Sukumar Vishvas
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BMP
--
--
Er. Jyoti Prakash Tamta
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Comrade Dr. Kailash Pandey
BSP
--
--
Er. Navneet Agarwal
INC
--
--
Harish Rawat
BJP
--
--
Ajay Bhatt

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.41% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.72% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar was: Bhagat Singh Koshyari (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,57,782 men, 7,53,029 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar is: 29.392 79.4555

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नैनीताल-ऊधमसिंह नगर, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); নৈনিতাল-উধমসিংহ, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); नैनीताल-उधमसिंह नगर, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); નૈનીતાલ ઉધમસિંહ નગર, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); நைனிடால் - உதாம்சிங் நகர், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); నైనిటాల్ - ఉద్ధమ్ సింగ్ నగర్, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ನೈನಿಥಲ್​ ಉದ್ಧಮ್​ಸಿಂಗ್ ನಗರ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); നൈനിറ്റാൾ ഉദ്ദംസിംഗ് നഗർ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

