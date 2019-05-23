English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nuzvid Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nuzvid (నూజివీడు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
70. Nuzvid is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,30,650 voters of which 1,15,434 are male and 1,15,205 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nuzvid , recorded a voter turnout of 86.83%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 87.84% and in 2009, 88.65% of Nuzvid 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 10,397 votes which was 5.51% of the total votes polled. Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao polled a total of 1,88,586 (41.32%) votes.
TDP's Chinnam Rama Kotaiah won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the IND candidate by a margin of 5143 (3.03%) votes. Chinnam Rama Kotaiah polled 1,69,896 which was 41.32% of the total votes polled.
Nuzvid went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: नूजीवीडु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నూజివీడు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
AWAITED
Nuzvid Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Kambhampati Poorna Chandrarao
ANC
--
--
Kappareddy Praveen Kumar
RPI(A)
--
--
Prathipati Ambedkar
JSP
--
--
Basava Vaykunta Venkata Bhaskara Rao
IND
--
--
Anne. Vanaja.
INC
--
--
B.D.Ravi Kumar
YSRCP
--
--
Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao
IND
--
--
Duriseti. Ashok Kumar
IND
--
--
Somu Venkata Siva Purna Chandrarao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Muddaraboina Venkateswararao.
BJP
--
--
Bommareddy Venkata Naga Chandrareddy
