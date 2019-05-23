English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gannavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gannavaram (గన్నవరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gannavaram (గన్నవరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
71. Gannavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,58,031 voters of which 1,25,607 are male and 1,32,397 are female and 27 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gannavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 85.29%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.45% and in 2009, 86.74% of Gannavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 9,548 votes which was 4.79% of the total votes polled. Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan polled a total of 1,99,378 (47.02%) votes.
TDP's Venkata Bala Vardhana Rao Dasari won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 15295 (8.75%) votes. Venkata Bala Vardhana Rao Dasari polled 1,74,847 which was 47.02% of the total votes polled.
Gannavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: गन्नावरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గన్నవరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gannavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 85.29%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.45% and in 2009, 86.74% of Gannavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Gannavaram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
Veera Bhadra Prasad Sunkara
TDP
--
--
Vamsi Vallabhaneni
PRJP
--
--
Ajay Kumar Ghosh Annam
DBP
--
--
Addanki Amos
MDPP
--
--
Dasari Bhagyalakshmi
PPOI
--
--
Chagantipati Gandhi
YSRCP
--
--
Yarlagadda Venkatrao
BJP
--
--
Damarla Koteswararao
IND
--
--
Kalaparthi Bhaskararao
PSHP
--
--
Yarlagadda Venkataramaiah Chowdary
IND
--
--
Kolli Brahmarao
IND
--
--
Sudheer Kumar Gudapati
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Surapaneni Ramakrishna
CPI
--
--
Afsar Syed
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 9,548 votes which was 4.79% of the total votes polled. Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan polled a total of 1,99,378 (47.02%) votes.
TDP's Venkata Bala Vardhana Rao Dasari won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 15295 (8.75%) votes. Venkata Bala Vardhana Rao Dasari polled 1,74,847 which was 47.02% of the total votes polled.
Gannavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: गन्नावरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గన్నవరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results