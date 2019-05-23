English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalaktang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalaktang (कलाकटांग) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
5. Kalaktang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This constituency has 9,535 voters of which 4,875 are male and 4,660 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Kalaktang, recorded a voter turnout of 81.81%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 87.01% and in 2009, 78.35% of Kalaktang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tenzing Norbu Thongdok of INC won in this seat defeating PPA's candidate by a margin of 709 votes which was 8.9% of the total votes polled. Tenzing Norbu Thongdok polled a total of 7,967 (58.61%) votes.
INC's Tenzing Norbu Thongdok won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1231 (17.22%) votes. Tenzing Norbu Thongdok polled 7,147 which was 58.61% of the total votes polled.
Kalaktang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: कलाकटांग (Hindi), কলকতাং (Bangla), கலக்டங் (Tamil), and క్లాక్తంగ్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Kalaktang Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JD(U)
--
--
Shri Dorjee Wangdi Kharma
BJP
--
--
Shri Tenzing Norbu Thongdok
