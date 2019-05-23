English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adilabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Adilabad (ఆదిలాబాద్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Adilabad (ఆదిలాబాద్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Adilabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.27% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 22.48%. The estimated literacy level of Adilabad is 59.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Godam Nagesh of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,71,290 votes which was 16.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 41.20% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rathod Ramesh of TDP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,15,087 votes which was 13.32% of the total votes polled. TDP had a vote share of 43.08% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.39% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Adilabad was: Godam Nagesh (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,87,421 men, 6,98,717 women and 144 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Adilabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Adilabad is: 19.6759 78.534
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आदिलाबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); আদিলাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); आदिलाबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); અલ્હાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); அதிலாபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); ఆదిలాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಆದಿಲ್ಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); അദിലാബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Rathod Ramesh of TDP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,15,087 votes which was 13.32% of the total votes polled. TDP had a vote share of 43.08% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
Adilabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RJKP
--
--
Pawar Krishna
JSP
--
--
Dharavath Narendhar Naik
APOI
--
--
Bheemrao
IND
--
--
Aare Ellanna
IND
--
--
Kumra Raju
NPRP
--
--
Kumram Vandana
BJP
--
--
Soyam Bapu Rao
IND
--
--
Ganta Pentanna
IND
--
--
Nethavath Ramdas
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Rathod Ramesh
TRS
--
--
Godam Nagesh
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.39% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Adilabad was: Godam Nagesh (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,87,421 men, 6,98,717 women and 144 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Adilabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Adilabad is: 19.6759 78.534
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आदिलाबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); আদিলাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); आदिलाबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); અલ્હાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); அதிலாபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); ఆదిలాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಆದಿಲ್ಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); അദിലാബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results