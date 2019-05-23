Talsara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Talsara Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AAAP -- -- Sanjeeb Kumar Xalxo HND -- -- Haldhar Naik IND -- -- Goreti Xess IND -- -- Shanti Prakash Soreng BHMP -- -- Satish Kumar Minz BSP -- -- Sanjeet Pradhan NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Bhabani Shankar Bhoi BJD -- -- Stephen Wilson Soreng INC -- -- Prafulla Majhi

8. Talsara is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sundargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This Rural constituency has 2,01,747 voters of which 99,847 are male and 1,01,900 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Talsara , recorded a voter turnout of 75.53%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 70.6% and in 2009, 65% of Talsara 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Prafulla Majhi of INC won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 1,438 votes which was 1.03% of the total votes polled. Prafulla Majhi polled a total of 1,39,035 (39.85%) votes.INC's Dr Prafulla Majhi won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 19741 (17.85%) votes. Dr Prafulla Majhi polled 1,10,619 which was 39.85% of the total votes polled.Talsara went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: तलसरा (Hindi), তলসরা (Bangla), தல்சரா (Tamil), and తల్సారా (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).