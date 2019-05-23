English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Peddapalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Peddapalli): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Peddapalle (పెద్దపల్లి) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Peddapalle (పెద్దపల్లి) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Peddapalle is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.57%. The estimated literacy level of Peddapalle is 63.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Balka Suman of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,91,158 votes which was 29.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 56.82% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, G Vivekanand of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 49,017 votes which was 5.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 34.66% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.93% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.81% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Peddapalle was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,25,395 men, 6,99,423 women and 116 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Peddapalle Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Peddapalle is: 16.1722 77.7606
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पेडापल्ली, तेलंगाना (Hindi); পেড্ডাপল্লী, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); पेडापल्ली, तेलंगणा (Marathi); પેડ્ડાપલે, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); பெடாபல்லி, தெலங்கானா (Tamil); పెద్దపల్లి, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಪೆದ್ದಪೆಲ್ಲಿ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); പെഡ്ഡാപ്പലെ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, G Vivekanand of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 49,017 votes which was 5.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 34.66% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Peddapalle Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
TRS
--
--
Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta
BSP
--
--
Bala Kalyan Panja
BJP
--
--
S.Kumar
PPOI
--
--
Erugurala Bhagyalaxmi
SDC
--
--
S. Krishna
MCPI(U)
--
--
Sabbani Krishna
RPI(K)
--
--
Velthuru Mallaiah
IPBP
--
--
Thadem Raju
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rajesh Erikilla
IND
--
--
Ambala Mahendar
IND
--
--
Arsham Ashok
ACDP
--
--
Sankenapalli Devadas
IND
--
--
Kuntala Narsaiah
IND
--
--
Gaddala Vinay Kumar
IND
--
--
Durgam. Rajanna
IND
--
--
Godisella Nagamani
INC
--
--
Agam Chandrasekhar
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.93% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.81% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Peddapalle was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,25,395 men, 6,99,423 women and 116 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Peddapalle Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Peddapalle is: 16.1722 77.7606
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पेडापल्ली, तेलंगाना (Hindi); পেড্ডাপল্লী, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); पेडापल्ली, तेलंगणा (Marathi); પેડ્ડાપલે, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); பெடாபல்லி, தெலங்கானா (Tamil); పెద్దపల్లి, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಪೆದ್ದಪೆಲ್ಲಿ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); പെഡ്ഡാപ്പലെ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results