Peddapalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Peddapalli): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Peddapalle Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME TRS -- -- Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta BSP -- -- Bala Kalyan Panja BJP -- -- S.Kumar PPOI -- -- Erugurala Bhagyalaxmi SDC -- -- S. Krishna MCPI(U) -- -- Sabbani Krishna RPI(K) -- -- Velthuru Mallaiah IPBP -- -- Thadem Raju NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Rajesh Erikilla IND -- -- Ambala Mahendar IND -- -- Arsham Ashok ACDP -- -- Sankenapalli Devadas IND -- -- Kuntala Narsaiah IND -- -- Gaddala Vinay Kumar IND -- -- Durgam. Rajanna IND -- -- Godisella Nagamani INC -- -- Agam Chandrasekhar

2. Peddapalle is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.57%. The estimated literacy level of Peddapalle is 63.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Balka Suman of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,91,158 votes which was 29.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 56.82% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, G Vivekanand of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 49,017 votes which was 5.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 34.66% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.93% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.81% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Peddapalle was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,25,395 men, 6,99,423 women and 116 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Peddapalle is: 16.1722 77.7606Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पेडापल्ली, तेलंगाना (Hindi); পেড্ডাপল্লী, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); पेडापल्ली, तेलंगणा (Marathi); પેડ્ડાપલે, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); பெடாபல்லி, தெலங்கானா (Tamil); పెద్దపల్లి, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಪೆದ್ದಪೆಲ್ಲಿ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); പെഡ്ഡാപ്പലെ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).