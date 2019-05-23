Take the pledge to vote

Sundargarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sundargarh MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Sundargarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sundargarh MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
9. Sundargarh is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sundargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
This Rural constituency has 2,27,800 voters of which 1,13,867 are male and 1,13,933 are female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Sundargarh , recorded a voter turnout of 75.25%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 71.91% and in 2009, 65.33% of Sundargarh 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Sundargarh Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
HND
--
--
Govinda Chandra Bhoi
BJD
--
--
Jogesh Kumar Singh
BJP
--
--
Kusum Tete
INC
--
--
Amita Biswal

In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Jogesh Kumar Singh of INC won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 12,584 votes which was 7.95% of the total votes polled. Jogesh Kumar Singh polled a total of 1,58,356 (43.92%) votes.

INC's Jogesh Kumar Singh won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 20930 (16.66%) votes. Jogesh Kumar Singh polled 1,25,654 which was 43.92% of the total votes polled.

Sundargarh went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: सुंदरगढ़ (Hindi), সুন্দরগড় (Bangla), சுந்தர்கார் (Tamil), and సుందర్గఢ్ (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
