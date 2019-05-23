English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karimnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Karimnagar (కరీంనగర్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Karimnagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.03% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.47%. The estimated literacy level of Karimnagar is 65.38%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vinod Kumar Boinapally of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,04,652 votes which was 18.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 44.93% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ponnam Prabhakar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 50,243 votes which was 5.07% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 32.09% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Karimnagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Anil Kumar Chintha
BSP
--
--
Venkanna Anagandula
TRS
--
--
Boianapalli Vinod Kumar
ACDP
--
--
Aila Prasanna
JSRP
--
--
Palle Prashanth
IND
--
--
Kota Shyamkumar
SFB
--
--
Reddy Venugopal
BJP
--
--
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Chiliveru Srikanth
IND
--
--
Gangarapu Thirupathi
IND
--
--
Durvasa Reddy Pakala
IND
--
--
Pabba Bhanu Laxman
IND
--
--
Rameshbabu Shanigarapu
IND
--
--
Mukkisa Rathnakar Reddy
INC
--
--
Ponnam Prabhaker
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.21% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Karimnagar was: Vinod Kumar Boinapally (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,440 men, 7,73,291 women and 79 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Karimnagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Karimnagar is: 18.4346 79.1323
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: करीमनगर, तेलंगाना (Hindi); করিমনগর, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); करीमनगर, तेलंगणा (Marathi); કરીમનગર, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); கரீம்நகர், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); కరీంనగర్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಕರೀಂನಗರ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); കരിംനഗർ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
