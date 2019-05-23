Thrizino-Buragaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

6. Thrizino-Buragaon is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 13,126 voters of which 6,800 are male and 6,326 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Thrizino-Buragaon, recorded a voter turnout of 78.24%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.59% and in 2009, 78.46% of Thrizino-Buragaon's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kumsi Sidisow of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 5,083 votes which was 46.56% of the total votes polled. Kumsi Sidisow polled a total of 10,918 (71.62%) votes.PPA's Kumsi Sidisow won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 4998 (43.24%) votes. Kumsi Sidisow polled 11,560 which was 71.62% of the total votes polled.Thrizino-Buragaon went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: त्रीजिनो बरगांव (Hindi), থ্রিজিনো-বুরাগাঁও (Bangla), (Tamil), and త్రిజినో బురాగావ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).