Nizamabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

4. Nizamabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.7%. The estimated literacy level of Nizamabad is 64.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kalvakuntla Kavitha of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,67,184 votes which was 15.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 41.06% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Madhu Yaskhi Goud of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 60,390 votes which was 6.77% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 33.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.87% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nizamabad was: Kalvakuntla Kavitha (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,24,523 men, 7,71,586 women and 84 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nizamabad is: 18.6733 78.0978Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: निज़ामाबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); নিজামাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); निजामाबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); નિઝામાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); நிசாமாபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); నిజామాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ನಿಜಾಮಾಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); നിസാമാബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).