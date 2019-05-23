English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nizamabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nizamabad (నిజామాబాద్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Nizamabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.7%. The estimated literacy level of Nizamabad is 64.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kalvakuntla Kavitha of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,67,184 votes which was 15.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 41.06% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Madhu Yaskhi Goud of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 60,390 votes which was 6.77% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 33.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.87% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nizamabad was: Kalvakuntla Kavitha (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,24,523 men, 7,71,586 women and 84 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nizamabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nizamabad is: 18.6733 78.0978
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: निज़ामाबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); নিজামাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); निजामाबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); નિઝામાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); நிசாமாபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); నిజామాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ನಿಜಾಮಾಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); നിസാമാബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Nizamabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
A. Gangadhar
IND
--
--
N. Gangaram
IND
--
--
Ganga Reddy M
IND
--
--
R. Gangareddy
IND
--
--
Kottala Mahendher
IND
--
--
Kongari Sanjeev
IND
--
--
Kondhapuram Narsaiah
IND
--
--
Kommula Buchireddy
IND
--
--
Kola Venkatesh
PPOI
--
--
Anjaiah Kondani
IND
--
--
M. Gangareddy
IND
--
--
K. Ganga Reddy
IND
--
--
Gaddam Gangareddy
IND
--
--
Gaddam Thirupathi
IND
--
--
Gaddam Purushotham
IND
--
--
Gaddam Mohan
IND
--
--
Gadkole Ramesh
IND
--
--
Gajjala Sai Prasad
IND
--
--
G. C. Gangareddy
IND
--
--
P. Ganga Reddy
JSP
--
--
Bathnathe Shankar
IND
--
--
Gangasaram Raja Reddy
IND
--
--
Kumbala Sanjeeva Reddy
IND
--
--
Kunta Narayana Reddy
IND
--
--
Aleti Rajareddy
IND
--
--
Anugu Thirumal
IND
--
--
Enugu Mallesh
IND
--
--
Enugu Rajeshwar
IND
--
--
Eleti Malla Reddy
TRS
--
--
Kalvakuntla Kavitha
IND
--
--
Soma Srinivas
IND
--
--
Somidi Limbaiah
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Eleti Mohan Reddy
IND
--
--
Enugu Shanker
IND
--
--
Eleti Laxma Reddy
IND
--
--
Katipelly Kumar
IND
--
--
Katipelly Ramesh
IND
--
--
Kamareddy Santosh
IND
--
--
A. Karthik
IND
--
--
Kanaka Pramod
INC
--
--
Madhu Goud Yaskhi
IND
--
--
Eleti Sanjeev Reddy
IND
--
--
N. Omkar Reddy
IND
--
--
Kandukala Shiva Kumar Goud
IND
--
--
Gaddam Rajendharreddy
IND
--
--
Gaddam Rajeshwar
IND
--
--
Devanna Pindi
IND
--
--
Doddi Kindi Lingareddy
IND
--
--
Natta Bhavanna
IND
--
--
Nadisharam Mallaiah
IND
--
--
K. Divakar
IND
--
--
Thorthi Gangareddy
IND
--
--
Anjaiah
IND
--
--
Turaga Narsareddy
IND
--
--
Turpu Pedda Gangaram
IND
--
--
Thota Srinivas
IND
--
--
G. Narsaiah
IND
--
--
Ayileni Vikram Reddy
IND
--
--
Nemilla Linga Reddy
IND
--
--
Nomula Gopal Reddy
IND
--
--
Nomula Mohan Reddy
IND
--
--
Padigela Praveen
IND
--
--
Neeradi Praveen
IND
--
--
Nagulapally Devendar
IND
--
--
Narsaiah Akkagari
IND
--
--
Nalimela Mahender
IND
--
--
Nalla Nadpi Muthanna
IND
--
--
Nalla Balakishan
IND
--
--
Tummala Naveen
IND
--
--
Theetla Anil
IND
--
--
Chinthalapelly Mohan
IND
--
--
Chinthalapelly Raghupathi Reddy
IND
--
--
Chinnaiah Mukkera
IND
--
--
J. Chinna Reddy
IND
--
--
Chinthalapelly Ganga Reddy
IND
--
--
Goskula Mahesh Babu
IND
--
--
Gundeti Srinivas
SFB
--
--
Rotte Chakradhar Sharma
IND
--
--
Gujjula Ramesh
IND
--
--
Guradi Srinivas
IND
--
--
Chilkuri Ganganna
IND
--
--
M. Jeevan Reddy
IND
--
--
Thirupathi Reddy Pannala
IND
--
--
Theegala Ashok Reddy
IND
--
--
Theegala Tirupathi Reddy
IND
--
--
Theegala Rajeshwar
IND
--
--
Talari Suman
IND
--
--
Dabba Raja Reddy
BMP
--
--
S. Sagar
IND
--
--
Jaidi Chinna Gangaram
IND
--
--
Tankasala Vinay
IND
--
--
Suresh Basa
IND
--
--
Surakanta Raja Reddy
IND
--
--
Bodugam Narendar
IND
--
--
G. Borranna
IND
--
--
Byagari Shanthaiah
IND
--
--
Maggidi Katipelly Rajesh
IND
--
--
Bejjenki Linga Reddy
IND
--
--
B. Bala Raju
IND
--
--
Baddam Suresh
IND
--
--
Balije Laxmi Rajam
IND
--
--
Bai Sayanna
IND
--
--
Barla Santhosh
IND
--
--
Are Sayanna
IND
--
--
Maggidi Narsaiah
IND
--
--
Mamidi Thirupathi Reddy
IND
--
--
Mamidi Rajashekar Reddy
IND
--
--
Maru Janardhan
IND
--
--
Armoor Sagar
IND
--
--
Mamidi Chinna Reddy
IND
--
--
Mahendhar Musku
IND
--
--
Madhu Butti
IND
--
--
M. Malla Reddy
IND
--
--
N. Mallareddy
IND
--
--
A. Mahipal Reddy
IND
--
--
Akula Hanmandlu
IND
--
--
Baddam Srinivasa Reddy
IND
--
--
Penta Narsaiah
IND
--
--
Pedda Gangadhar Talari
IND
--
--
Pothuganti Venkatesh
IND
--
--
A. Poshetty
IND
--
--
Pruthviraj Gadepalli
IND
--
--
Puppala Hanmandlu
IND
--
--
Alloori Anil Kumar
IND
--
--
Pannala Narsa Reddy
IND
--
--
Pundra Srinivas Reddy
IND
--
--
Puttinti Sai Reddy
IND
--
--
M. Prakash
IND
--
--
Alluri Limba Reddy
IND
--
--
Baddam Ashok
IND
--
--
Baddam Indrasena Reddy
IND
--
--
Baddam Gangadhar
IND
--
--
Baddam Devendar
IND
--
--
Bakkasetty Gangadhar
IND
--
--
Bhandela Venkata Rajam
IND
--
--
Prathap Macharla
IND
--
--
Prasanth
IND
--
--
Bandi Ravindhar
IND
--
--
Mittapelli Mallaiah
IND
--
--
D. Mutha Reddy
IND
--
--
Sanjeeva Reddy Gaddam
IND
--
--
Urumalla Laxma Reddy
IND
--
--
Santha Lingareddy
IND
--
--
Santosh
IND
--
--
B. Srinivas
IND
--
--
M. Shekar
IND
--
--
Loka Subhash
IND
--
--
G. Vijay
IND
--
--
Venkat Reddy Jaidi
IND
--
--
Velma Mallareddy
IND
--
--
Sandi Reddy Gopal Reddy
IND
--
--
Sama Thirupathi
IND
--
--
G. Sujith
IND
--
--
Adamala Ravindhar Reddy
IND
--
--
Suman
IND
--
--
Suman Maggidi
IND
--
--
Sunketa Ravi
IND
--
--
Sunkari Rajkumar
IND
--
--
Sama Bhasker Reddy
IND
--
--
Sama Swami Reddy
IND
--
--
E Sai Reddy
IND
--
--
P. Limbareddy
IND
--
--
Lingapuram Bhumeshwar
IND
--
--
G. Ramesh
IND
--
--
S. Ramesh Reddy
IND
--
--
Asli Ganesh
IND
--
--
Ravi Shanker Kunta
IND
--
--
Y. Rajitha
IND
--
--
Medipelly Shekar Reddy
IND
--
--
Muthenna Lakkara
IND
--
--
Musku Rajeshwar
IND
--
--
Mekkonda Ramreddy
IND
--
--
Mohd. Jameel
IND
--
--
Rajanna
IND
--
--
Raja Venkat Reddy Pashapu
IND
--
--
Rayidi Mahesh
IND
--
--
Rikkala Rajareddy
IND
--
--
Ippa Lachanna
IND
--
--
Laxman Ganna
IND
--
--
K. Ram Raj
IND
--
--
Rapelly Srinivas
IND
--
--
S. Rajashekar
IND
--
--
Raju Somireddy
IND
--
--
P. Rajendhar
BJP
--
--
Arvind Dharmapuri
