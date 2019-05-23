Pedana Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pedana Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IPBP -- -- Chinta Naga Raju PPOI -- -- Puppala Venkata Swami AIPP -- -- Mutyala Venkata Swami IND -- -- Murty Raju Kosanam JSP -- -- Ankem Lakshmi Srinivas BJP -- -- Sodesetti Balaji Rao NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Jogi Ramesh INC -- -- Venkata Raju Sattineni TDP -- -- Kagitha Krishnaprasad

74. Pedana is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,66,177 voters of which 82,755 are male and 83,413 are female and 9 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pedana, recorded a voter turnout of 87.42%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 86.36% and in 2009, 85.98% of Pedana's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kagitha Venkata Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 13,694 votes which was 10.11% of the total votes polled. Kagitha Venkata Rao polled a total of 1,35,442 (35.17%) votes.INC's Jogi Ramesh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the JD(U) candidate by a margin of 1192 (0.94%) votes. Jogi Ramesh polled 1,26,484 which was 35.17% of the total votes polled.Pedana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पेडना (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పెడన (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).