Zahirabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Zahirabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IPBP -- -- Mark Babu BAP -- -- Kalesh ANC -- -- Mohammed Nawaz PPOI -- -- Srinivas Goud Kasala IND -- -- Nangunoori Latha BMP -- -- Alige Jeevan INC -- -- Madan Mohan Rao IND -- -- Mudiraj Venkatesham IND -- -- Benjamin Raju IND -- -- Ramarao Patil NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Banala Laxma Reddy TRS -- -- B.B.Patil

5. Zahirabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.38%. The estimated literacy level of Zahirabad is 56.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, B B Patil of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,44,631 votes which was 13.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 46.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Suresh Kumar Shetkar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 17,407 votes which was 1.71% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.90% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.83% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Zahirabad was: B B Patil (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,17,891 men, 7,27,389 women and 74 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Zahirabad is: 17.6864 77.5872Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जाहिराबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); জাহিরাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); जाहिराबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); ઝાહિરાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); ஜாகிராபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); జహీరాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಜಾಹಿರಾಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); സഹീറാ ബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).