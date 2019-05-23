English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Medak Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Medak (మెదక్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Medak is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.55% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.44%. The estimated literacy level of Medak is 63.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kalva Kuntla Chandrasekhar Rao of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,97,029 votes which was 33.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 55.20% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
Medak Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Merige Santhosh Reddy
IND
--
--
Kallu Narsimlu Goud
IND
--
--
Gajabhinkar Bansilal
IND
--
--
Thummalapally Pruthviraj
SHS
--
--
Madhava Reddy Gari Hanmantha Reddy
SUCI
--
--
Bharatesh
IND
--
--
Bangaru Krishna
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TRS
--
--
Kotha Prabhakar Reddy
BJP
--
--
Madavaneni Raghunandan Rao
INC
--
--
Anil Kumar Gali
