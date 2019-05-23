Medak Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

6. Medak is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.55% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.44%. The estimated literacy level of Medak is 63.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kalva Kuntla Chandrasekhar Rao of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,97,029 votes which was 33.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 55.20% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Vijaya Shanthi M of TRS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,077 votes which was 0.57% of the total votes polled. TRS had a vote share of 36.61% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.70% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.42% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Medak was: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,75,560 men, 7,60,532 women and 74 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Medak is: 18.0459 78.2652Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मेदक, तेलंगाना (Hindi); মেদাক, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); मेदक, तेलंगणा (Marathi); મેડક, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); மேதக், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); మెదక్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಮೆದಕ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); മെഡക്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).