Avanigadda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Avanigadda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSHP -- -- Gudivaka. Srimannarayana AIFB -- -- Kantamneni Ravi Shankar IPBP -- -- Parasa. Nagamalleswararao JSP -- -- Muttamsetty Krishna Rao PPOI -- -- Venkata Nancharaiah Mungara YSRCP -- -- Ramesh Babu Simhadri TDP -- -- Buddhaprasad Mandali IND -- -- Kodali Suneela IND -- -- Anand Kumar. Ventrapragada. IND -- -- Raghavendrarao. Simhadri. NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- G.V. Nagarayalu INC -- -- Ande Srirama Murthy

76. Avanigadda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,07,240 voters of which 1,02,967 are male and 1,04,254 are female and 19 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Avanigadda, recorded a voter turnout of 88.11%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.66% and in 2009, 86.74% of Avanigadda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Buddha Prasad Mandali of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 5,958 votes which was 3.54% of the total votes polled. Buddha Prasad Mandali polled a total of 1,68,232 (34.46%) votes.TDP's Ambati Brahmanaiah won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 417 (0.26%) votes. Ambati Brahmanaiah polled 1,60,533 which was 34.46% of the total votes polled.Avanigadda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: अवनिगड्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and అవనిగడ్డ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).