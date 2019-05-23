Rourkela Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rourkela Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AAAP -- -- Lambodar Mohanta IND -- -- Dharmendra Mohapatra IND -- -- Pitabasa Mishra IND -- -- Bikash Mansingh KJD -- -- Surama Mishra BJD -- -- Sarada Prasad Nayak IND -- -- Mahammad Rizwan Rahi NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Biren Senapaty BSP -- -- Bishnu Charan Mahanta BJP -- -- Nihar Ray

12. Rourkela is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sundargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,00,860 voters of which 1,04,481 are male and 96,379 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Rourkela, recorded a voter turnout of 63.53%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 66.49% and in 2009, 47.76% of Rourkela's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Dilip Kumar Ray of BJP won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 10,929 votes which was 8.86% of the total votes polled. Dilip Kumar Ray polled a total of 1,23,320 (53.25%) votes.BJD's Sarada Prasad Nayak won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25596 (29.61%) votes. Sarada Prasad Nayak polled 86,430 which was 53.25% of the total votes polled.Rourkela went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: राउरकेला (Hindi), রৌরকেল্লা (Bangla), ரோர்கெலா (Tamil), and రూర్కెలా (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).