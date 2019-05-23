English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rourkela Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rourkela MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
12. Rourkela is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sundargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,00,860 voters of which 1,04,481 are male and 96,379 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Rourkela, recorded a voter turnout of 63.53%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 66.49% and in 2009, 47.76% of Rourkela's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Dilip Kumar Ray of BJP won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 10,929 votes which was 8.86% of the total votes polled. Dilip Kumar Ray polled a total of 1,23,320 (53.25%) votes.
BJD's Sarada Prasad Nayak won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25596 (29.61%) votes. Sarada Prasad Nayak polled 86,430 which was 53.25% of the total votes polled.
Rourkela went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: राउरकेला (Hindi), রৌরকেল্লা (Bangla), ரோர்கெலா (Tamil), and రూర్కెలా (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
Rourkela Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAAP
--
--
Lambodar Mohanta
IND
--
--
Dharmendra Mohapatra
IND
--
--
Pitabasa Mishra
IND
--
--
Bikash Mansingh
KJD
--
--
Surama Mishra
BJD
--
--
Sarada Prasad Nayak
IND
--
--
Mahammad Rizwan Rahi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Biren Senapaty
BSP
--
--
Bishnu Charan Mahanta
BJP
--
--
Nihar Ray
