Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rourkela Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rourkela MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rourkela Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rourkela MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
12. Rourkela is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sundargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
This Urban constituency has 2,00,860 voters of which 1,04,481 are male and 96,379 are female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Rourkela, recorded a voter turnout of 63.53%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 66.49% and in 2009, 47.76% of Rourkela's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Rourkela Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAAP
--
--
Lambodar Mohanta
IND
--
--
Dharmendra Mohapatra
IND
--
--
Pitabasa Mishra
IND
--
--
Bikash Mansingh
KJD
--
--
Surama Mishra
BJD
--
--
Sarada Prasad Nayak
IND
--
--
Mahammad Rizwan Rahi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Biren Senapaty
BSP
--
--
Bishnu Charan Mahanta
BJP
--
--
Nihar Ray

In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Dilip Kumar Ray of BJP won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 10,929 votes which was 8.86% of the total votes polled. Dilip Kumar Ray polled a total of 1,23,320 (53.25%) votes.

BJD's Sarada Prasad Nayak won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25596 (29.61%) votes. Sarada Prasad Nayak polled 86,430 which was 53.25% of the total votes polled.

Rourkela went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: राउरकेला (Hindi), রৌরকেল্লা (Bangla), ரோர்கெலா (Tamil), and రూర్కెలా (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram