English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Secunderabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Secunderabad (సికింద్రాబాద్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Secunderabad (సికింద్రాబాద్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
8. Secunderabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.11%. The estimated literacy level of Secunderabad is 84.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bandaru Dattatreya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,54,735 votes which was 24.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 30 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Anjan Kumar Yadav M of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,70,167 votes which was 19.66% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.06% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.95% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Secunderabad was: Bandaru Dattatreya (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,12,740 men, 8,80,779 women and 222 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Secunderabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Secunderabad is: 17.4691 78.5059
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिकंदराबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); সেকেন্দ্রাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); सिकंदराबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); સિકંદરાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); செகந்தராபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); సికింద్రాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಸಿಕಂದರಾಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); സെക്കന്തരാബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Anjan Kumar Yadav M of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,70,167 votes which was 19.66% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
Secunderabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
M. G. Sai Baba
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Srirama Naik Munavath
IND
--
--
K . Venkatanarayana
IND
--
--
Ravi Kumar Vodela
IND
--
--
R . Laxman Rao Gangaputra
TRS
--
--
Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav
SFB
--
--
M . Ashok Kumar
ABML(S)
--
--
M . D . Nazeeruddin Quadri
SUCI
--
--
J . Mallesh
NWIP
--
--
Dornala Jaya Prakash
BAP
--
--
Challa Ram Kalyan
IPBP
--
--
Andukuri Vijaya Bhaskar
IND
--
--
Muneer Pasha
IND
--
--
Boddu Satish
IND
--
--
Akhil Chirravuri
IND
--
--
Abdul Azeem
PPOI
--
--
S . Satyavathi
JSP
--
--
N . Shankar Goud
DBP
--
--
J . N . Rao
TPP
--
--
G . Laxminarsimha Rao
IND
--
--
Abdallah Ibrahim
IND
--
--
Andrapu Sudharshan ( Gangaputra )
IND
--
--
Farha Naaz Khan
IND
--
--
Bathula Ravi
BJP
--
--
G . Kishan Reddy
IND
--
--
Nandipati Vinod Kumar
IND
--
--
Junaid Anam Siddiqui
INC
--
--
Anjan Kumar Yadav. M
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.06% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.95% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Secunderabad was: Bandaru Dattatreya (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,12,740 men, 8,80,779 women and 222 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Secunderabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Secunderabad is: 17.4691 78.5059
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सिकंदराबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); সেকেন্দ্রাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); सिकंदराबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); સિકંદરાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); செகந்தராபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); సికింద్రాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಸಿಕಂದರಾಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); സെക്കന്തരാബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results