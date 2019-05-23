Rajgangapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rajgangapur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME KJD -- -- Parua Ekka AAAP -- -- Anand Ekka IND -- -- Patras Tete IND -- -- Arthar Soreng IND -- -- Nishben Samad IND -- -- Dasarathi Lakra INC -- -- C S Raazen Ekka BJD -- -- Mangala Kisan IND -- -- Priyadarshini Bhoi IND -- -- Gregory Minz IND -- -- Siprian William Kiro IND -- -- Sushil Kumar Lakra NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Narasingha Minz

13. Rajgangapur ( Rajgangpur) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sundargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,47,794 voters of which 1,23,628 are male and 1,24,166 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Rajgangapur , recorded a voter turnout of 67.84%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 69.36% and in 2009, 60.8% of Rajgangapur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Mangala Kisan of BJD won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 10,036 votes which was 6.29% of the total votes polled. Mangala Kisan polled a total of 1,59,675 (30.91%) votes.INC's Gregory Minz won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the SHS candidate by a margin of 4115 (3.57%) votes. Gregory Minz polled 1,15,147 which was 30.91% of the total votes polled.Rajgangapur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजगंगापुर (Hindi), রাজগঙ্গাপুর (Bangla), ராஜ்கங்காபூர் (Tamil), and రాజ్‌గంగాపూర్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).