English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajgangapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajgangapur MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajgangapur MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
13. Rajgangapur ( Rajgangpur) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sundargarh district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,47,794 voters of which 1,23,628 are male and 1,24,166 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Rajgangapur , recorded a voter turnout of 67.84%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 69.36% and in 2009, 60.8% of Rajgangapur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Mangala Kisan of BJD won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 10,036 votes which was 6.29% of the total votes polled. Mangala Kisan polled a total of 1,59,675 (30.91%) votes.
INC's Gregory Minz won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the SHS candidate by a margin of 4115 (3.57%) votes. Gregory Minz polled 1,15,147 which was 30.91% of the total votes polled.
Rajgangapur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजगंगापुर (Hindi), রাজগঙ্গাপুর (Bangla), ராஜ்கங்காபூர் (Tamil), and రాజ్గంగాపూర్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Rajgangapur , recorded a voter turnout of 67.84%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 69.36% and in 2009, 60.8% of Rajgangapur 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Rajgangapur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
KJD
--
--
Parua Ekka
AAAP
--
--
Anand Ekka
IND
--
--
Patras Tete
IND
--
--
Arthar Soreng
IND
--
--
Nishben Samad
IND
--
--
Dasarathi Lakra
INC
--
--
C S Raazen Ekka
BJD
--
--
Mangala Kisan
IND
--
--
Priyadarshini Bhoi
IND
--
--
Gregory Minz
IND
--
--
Siprian William Kiro
IND
--
--
Sushil Kumar Lakra
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Narasingha Minz
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Mangala Kisan of BJD won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 10,036 votes which was 6.29% of the total votes polled. Mangala Kisan polled a total of 1,59,675 (30.91%) votes.
INC's Gregory Minz won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the SHS candidate by a margin of 4115 (3.57%) votes. Gregory Minz polled 1,15,147 which was 30.91% of the total votes polled.
Rajgangapur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजगंगापुर (Hindi), রাজগঙ্গাপুর (Bangla), ராஜ்கங்காபூர் (Tamil), and రాజ్గంగాపూర్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results