Hyderabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hyderabad (హైదరాబాద్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
9. Hyderabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.89% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.24%. The estimated literacy level of Hyderabad is 81.71%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,02,454 votes which was 20.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIMIM had a vote share of 52.90% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,13,865 votes which was 15.55% of the total votes polled. AIMIM had a vote share of 42.07% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.

Hyderabad Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NWIP
--
--
Dornala Jaya Prakash
INC
--
--
Mohammed Feroz Khan
BJP
--
--
Dr. Bhagavanth Rao
SFB
--
--
K Rangacharya
IND
--
--
L Ashok Nath
IND
--
--
V Bal Krishna
IND
--
--
K. Nagaraj
TRS
--
--
Pusthe Srikanth
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Mohammed Abdul Azeem
IND
--
--
Beeramganti Venkat Ramesh Naidu
IND
--
--
Mohd Ahmed
IND
--
--
K. Maheshwar
IND
--
--
Dr. H. Susheel Raj
IND
--
--
Sanjay Kumar Shukla
AIMIM
--
--
Asaduddin Owaisi

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.55% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hyderabad was: Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,60,480 men, 8,62,516 women and 221 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hyderabad Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Hyderabad is: 17.3616 78.4746

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हैदराबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); হায়দরাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); हैदराबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); હૈદરાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); ஹைதராபாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); హైదరాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); ഹൈദരാബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
