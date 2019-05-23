English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijaywada West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vijaywada West (విజయవాడ పశ్చిమం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
79. Vijaywada West is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,32,555 voters of which 1,15,708 are male and 1,16,816 are female and 31 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijaywada West, recorded a voter turnout of 66.12%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 65.21% and in 2009, 73.01% of Vijaywada West's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Jaleel Khan of YSRCP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 3,108 votes which was 2.01% of the total votes polled. Jaleel Khan polled a total of 1,54,495 (34.16%) votes.
PRAP's Velampalli Srinivasa Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 8342 (5.54%) votes. Velampalli Srinivasa Rao polled 1,50,643 which was 34.16% of the total votes polled.
Vijaywada West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: विजयवाडा पश्चिम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విజయవాడ పశ్చిమం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Vijaywada West Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
--
--
Velam Palli Srinivasa Rao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Saragada Venkateswara Reddy
IND
--
--
Shaik Shabashi
TDP
--
--
Shabana Musarat Khatoon
NVCP
--
--
Abdul Rawoof
AIFB
--
--
Nagendla Deva Sahayam
IPBP
--
--
Gudavalli Mary Rani
ANC
--
--
Khizra Begum
JNJP
--
--
Koppolu Vijaya Kumar
IND
--
--
Srinivas Konumu
INC
--
--
Matta Job Ratna Kumar
IND
--
--
Arugolanu Abraham
IUML
--
--
Shaik Abdul Kareem
JSP
--
--
Pothina.Venkata Mahesh
PPOI
--
--
Pondugula Venkata Reddy
IND
--
--
Koraada Vijaya Kumar
IND
--
--
Chalumuri.Prabhakara Rao
IND
--
--
Ratnavath.Kishore Kumar
IND
--
--
Mohammad Rafeeq Ur Rahman
IND
--
--
Prasanna (Darling)
IND
--
--
Talluru Venkata Krishna Rao
BJP
--
--
Piyush.P.Desai
