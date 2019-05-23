English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijayawada Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vijayawada Central (విజయవాడ సెంట్రల్) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vijayawada Central (విజయవాడ సెంట్రల్) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
80. Vijayawada Central is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,69,859 voters of which 1,32,531 are male and 1,37,256 are female and 72 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijayawada Central, recorded a voter turnout of 65.7%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 65.81% and in 2009, 70.68% of Vijayawada Central's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 27,161 votes which was 15.93% of the total votes polled. Bonda Umamaheswara Rao polled a total of 1,70,458 (33.14%) votes.
INC's Malladi Vishnu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 848 (0.54%) votes. Malladi Vishnu polled 1,58,192 which was 33.14% of the total votes polled.
Vijayawada Central went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: विजयवाडा सेन्ट्रल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విజయవాడ సెంట్రల్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijayawada Central, recorded a voter turnout of 65.7%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 65.81% and in 2009, 70.68% of Vijayawada Central's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Vijayawada Central Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
--
--
Malladi Vishnu
TDP
--
--
Bonda Umamaheswara Rao
CPI(M)
--
--
Chigurupati Baburao
BJP
--
--
Satya Murthy Vamaraju
JNJP
--
--
Kambhampati Narasimham
PPOI
--
--
Dilli : Kanaka Durga
NDDP
--
--
Chinthala Cheruvu Hemalatha
MDPP
--
--
Kollipara Naveen Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Susarla Venkata Prasad Ravi Teja .
IUML
--
--
Shaik. Saddam Hussain
VMRMP
--
--
A.V.V.K.Vyshali
JVP
--
--
D S N V Prasad Babu
IND
--
--
Gondesi Umamaheswara Reddy
IND
--
--
Pedapati Chandra Sekhar .
IND
--
--
Malladi Vishnu Vardhan (Vishnu)
IND
--
--
Peddi Srinivasa Rao
INC
--
--
Gurunadham Valiboyina
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 27,161 votes which was 15.93% of the total votes polled. Bonda Umamaheswara Rao polled a total of 1,70,458 (33.14%) votes.
INC's Malladi Vishnu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 848 (0.54%) votes. Malladi Vishnu polled 1,58,192 which was 33.14% of the total votes polled.
Vijayawada Central went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: विजयवाडा सेन्ट्रल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విజయవాడ సెంట్రల్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results