Mahbubnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mahbubnagar (మహబూబ్నగర్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Mahbubnagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.66%. The estimated literacy level of Mahbubnagar is 56.61%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, A P Jithender Reddy of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,590 votes which was 0.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 32.94% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
Mahbubnagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IRNP
--
--
E. Shivadurgavaraprasad Reddy
BMP
--
--
V. Dasram Nayak
IND
--
--
Azeez Khan M.A.
IND
--
--
Imtiyaz Ahamad
IND
--
--
Jorigha Vishweshwar
ANC
--
--
Imran Ahmed Khan
TRS
--
--
Manne Srinivas Reddy
IND
--
--
Pola Prashanth Kumar
IND
--
--
D. Thimmappa
IND
--
--
Munnurukapu Gopal Reddy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy
BJP
--
--
Aruna D.K
