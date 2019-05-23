Mahbubnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mahbubnagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IRNP -- -- E. Shivadurgavaraprasad Reddy BMP -- -- V. Dasram Nayak IND -- -- Azeez Khan M.A. IND -- -- Imtiyaz Ahamad IND -- -- Jorigha Vishweshwar ANC -- -- Imran Ahmed Khan TRS -- -- Manne Srinivas Reddy IND -- -- Pola Prashanth Kumar IND -- -- D. Thimmappa IND -- -- Munnurukapu Gopal Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy BJP -- -- Aruna D.K

11. Mahbubnagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.66%. The estimated literacy level of Mahbubnagar is 56.61%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, A P Jithender Reddy of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,590 votes which was 0.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 32.94% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, K Chandrasekhar Rao of TRS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20,184 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled. TRS had a vote share of 39.53% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 32 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.58% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.75% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mahbubnagar was: A P Jithender Reddy (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,13,064 men, 7,05,447 women and 157 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mahbubnagar is: 16.7435 77.9924Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: महबूबनगर, तेलंगाना (Hindi); মেহবুবনগর, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); महबूबनगर, तेलंगणा (Marathi); મહેબુબનગર, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); மெஹபூப் நகர், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); మహబూబ్‌నగర్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಮೆಹಬೂಬನಗರ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); മഹ്ബൂബ് നഗർ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).