English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakke Kessang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pakke Kessang (पाके केसांग) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pakke Kessang (पाके केसांग) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
12. Pakke Kessang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in East Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This constituency has 7,936 voters of which 3,740 are male and 4,196 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Pakke Kessang, recorded a voter turnout of 82.14%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 0% and in 2009, 88.75% of Pakke Kessang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kameng Dolo of INC won in this seat defeating 's candidate by a margin of votes which was % of the total votes polled. Kameng Dolo polled a total of 0 (50.59%) votes.
INC's Atum Welly won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 67 (1.17%) votes. Atum Welly polled 5,703 which was 50.59% of the total votes polled.
Pakke Kessang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पाके केसांग (Hindi), পাক্কে কেসাং (Bangla), பாகே கெசங் (Tamil), and పక్కే కేసాంగ్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Pakke Kessang, recorded a voter turnout of 82.14%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 0% and in 2009, 88.75% of Pakke Kessang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Pakke Kessang Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Biyuram Wahge
INC
--
--
Atum Welly
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kameng Dolo of INC won in this seat defeating 's candidate by a margin of votes which was % of the total votes polled. Kameng Dolo polled a total of 0 (50.59%) votes.
INC's Atum Welly won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 67 (1.17%) votes. Atum Welly polled 5,703 which was 50.59% of the total votes polled.
Pakke Kessang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पाके केसांग (Hindi), পাক্কে কেসাং (Bangla), பாகே கெசங் (Tamil), and పక్కే కేసాంగ్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results