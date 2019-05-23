Pakke Kessang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pakke Kessang Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Biyuram Wahge INC -- -- Atum Welly

12. Pakke Kessang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in East Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 7,936 voters of which 3,740 are male and 4,196 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Pakke Kessang, recorded a voter turnout of 82.14%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 0% and in 2009, 88.75% of Pakke Kessang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kameng Dolo of INC won in this seat defeating 's candidate by a margin of votes which was % of the total votes polled. Kameng Dolo polled a total of 0 (50.59%) votes.INC's Atum Welly won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 67 (1.17%) votes. Atum Welly polled 5,703 which was 50.59% of the total votes polled.Pakke Kessang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पाके केसांग (Hindi), পাক্কে কেসাং (Bangla), பாகே கெசங் (Tamil), and పక్కే కేసాంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).