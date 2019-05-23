English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kuchinda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kuchinda MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
15. Kuchinda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sambalpur district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This Rural constituency has 2,09,793 voters of which 1,04,345 are male and 1,05,448 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Kuchinda , recorded a voter turnout of 80.6%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.89% and in 2009, 67.41% of Kuchinda 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Rabinarayan Naik of BJP won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 22,064 votes which was 14.01% of the total votes polled. Rabinarayan Naik polled a total of 1,57,495 (39.01%) votes.
INC's Rajendra Kumar Chhatria won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the SHS candidate by a margin of 12712 (10.1%) votes. Rajendra Kumar Chhatria polled 1,25,896 which was 39.01% of the total votes polled.
Kuchinda went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: कुचिंदा (Hindi), কুচিন্দ্রা (Bangla), குச்சிண்டா (Tamil), and కుచింద (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Kuchinda Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
HND
--
--
Padmini Bhoi
IND
--
--
Sankar Bagh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
AAAP
--
--
Abhilas Prasant Manki
INC
--
--
Sovaram Padhan
BSP
--
--
Ratha Munda
BJP
--
--
Rabi Narayan Naik
BJD
--
--
Kishore Chandra Naik
