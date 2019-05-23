Kuchinda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kuchinda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME HND -- -- Padmini Bhoi IND -- -- Sankar Bagh NOTA -- -- Nota AAAP -- -- Abhilas Prasant Manki INC -- -- Sovaram Padhan BSP -- -- Ratha Munda BJP -- -- Rabi Narayan Naik BJD -- -- Kishore Chandra Naik

15. Kuchinda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Sambalpur district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This Rural constituency has 2,09,793 voters of which 1,04,345 are male and 1,05,448 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Kuchinda , recorded a voter turnout of 80.6%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.89% and in 2009, 67.41% of Kuchinda 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Rabinarayan Naik of BJP won in this seat defeating BJD's candidate by a margin of 22,064 votes which was 14.01% of the total votes polled. Rabinarayan Naik polled a total of 1,57,495 (39.01%) votes.INC's Rajendra Kumar Chhatria won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the SHS candidate by a margin of 12712 (10.1%) votes. Rajendra Kumar Chhatria polled 1,25,896 which was 39.01% of the total votes polled.Kuchinda went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कुचिंदा (Hindi), কুচিন্দ্রা (Bangla), குச்சிண்டா (Tamil), and కుచింద (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).