Vijayawada East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Vijayawada East Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSHP -- -- Avinash Siddela VMRMP -- -- Arza Dileep Chaithanya PPOI -- -- Chekuri Pavan Varma MDPP -- -- Jada Sravan Kumar JSP -- -- Batthina Ramu YSRCP -- -- Boppana Bhava Kumar INC -- -- Ponugupati Nancharayya IND -- -- Tammisetty Chakravarthy NVCP -- -- Sundar Rajanikanth Pulavarthi IND -- -- Siva Kumar.B NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Narendra Vangaveeti TDP -- -- Gadde Rama Mohan

81. Vijayawada East is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,75,655 voters of which 1,36,202 are male and 1,39,432 are female and 21 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijayawada East, recorded a voter turnout of 67.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 66.5% and in 2009, 68.65% of Vijayawada East's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gadde Rama Mohan of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 15,503 votes which was 8.37% of the total votes polled. Gadde Rama Mohan polled a total of 1,85,159 (30.97%) votes.PRAP's Ravi Yalamanchili won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the LJP candidate by a margin of 190 (0.11%) votes. Ravi Yalamanchili polled 1,72,187 which was 30.97% of the total votes polled.Vijayawada East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: विजयवाडा पूर्व (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విజయవాడ తూర్పు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).