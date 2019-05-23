Nagarkurnool Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Nagarkurnool Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMP -- -- Gaddam Vijay IPBP -- -- V Amarnath IND -- -- Karvanga Sharath IND -- -- Charagonda Krishnamma IND -- -- Prabhudas Bandaru Thumu BJP -- -- Shruthi Bangaru Alias Bangaru Shruthi BSP -- -- B Yosef IND -- -- Baaki Renuka IND -- -- Srinivas Buddula NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Dr Mallu Ravi TRS -- -- Pothuganti Ramulu

12. Nagarkurnool is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.31%. The estimated literacy level of Nagarkurnool is 53.5%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Yellaiah Nandi of INC won in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 16,676 votes which was 1.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Manda Jagannath of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 47,767 votes which was 4.65% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.55% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.28% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nagarkurnool was: Yellaiah Nandi (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,45,050 men, 7,32,104 women and 151 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nagarkurnool is: 16.487 78.3169Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नगरकुरनूल, तेलंगाना (Hindi); নগরকুরনুল, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); नगरकुरनूल, तेलंगणा (Marathi); નગરકુર્નૂલ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); நாகர்கர்னூல், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); నాగర్‌కర్నూల్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ನಾಗರ್​​ಕರ್ನೂಲ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); നാഗർകുർണൂൽ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).