Itanagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Itanagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NPEP -- -- Techi Tolu Tara NOTA -- -- Nota JD(U) -- -- Techi Kaso JD(S) -- -- Taba Thomas INC -- -- Yumlam Achung BJP -- -- Kipa Babu

13. Itanagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Papumpare district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 61,224 voters of which 31,954 are male and 29,270 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Itanagar, recorded a voter turnout of 43.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 55.44% and in 2009, 50.98% of Itanagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Techi Kaso of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 4,841 votes which was 14.26% of the total votes polled. Techi Kaso polled a total of 33,955 (45.48%) votes.NCP's Shri Techi Kaso won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 3386 (11.46%) votes. Shri Techi Kaso polled 29,556 which was 45.48% of the total votes polled.Itanagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: ईटानगर (Hindi), ইটানগর (Bangla), இட்டாநகர் (Tamil), and ఇటానగర్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).